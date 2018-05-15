

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is pleased to announce the following Net Asset Values as at 31 March 2018:



+-----------------+-----------------+ | | Pence per share | +-----------------+-----------------+ | Ordinary Shares | 96.6 | +-----------------+-----------------+ | C Shares | 87.3 | +-----------------+-----------------+ | D Shares | 94.3 | +-----------------+-----------------+ Further to the notification in the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report about the possible merger of the Ordinary Share class, C Share class and D Share class into one combined share class, the Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc has now received the relevant clearances from HM Revenue and Customs to proceed with the share class merger. A circular setting out the Board's proposals will be sent to Shareholders for their consideration in the coming weeks.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



