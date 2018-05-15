

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actress Margot Kidder, who rose to fame for her role as Superman's love interest Lois Lane, has died.



The actress died at her Montana home on Sunday, and reports quoting her manager said the 69 year old actress died peacefully in her sleep.



Kidder appeared in more than 130 films and television shows beginning in the late 1960s, but it was her return to movies after giving birth to her daughter in the 1978 hit Superman that elevated her to stardom.



Kidder starred along Christopher Reeve's Clark Kent and his alter ego Superman in the original film and its three subsequent sequels.



The Canada-born American citizen also acted in horror classics Black Christmas and The Amityville Horror.



Kidder said in 2016 that she thought the film would be a flop, but her chemistry with Reeve was authentic 'because we came from similar backgrounds and he looked like one of my brothers.'



The pro-Democrat activist was also an outspoken critic of the Gulf War and the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.



Kidder also suffered from mental health problems, and found missing for several days in 1996.



