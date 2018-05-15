

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Tuesday's session. The market ended the session with a small loss, after the weak opening on Wall Street triggered some late afternoon weakness.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.07 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,994.22. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.08 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.08 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle weakened by 0.4 percent and Novartis lost 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, Roche gained 0.4 percent after the U.S. FDA approved the subcutaneous of Actemra, for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.



Sika declined by about 1 percent after it launched an offering of CHF 1,500 million senior convertible bonds due 2025.



Adecco and Lonza decreased by 0.9 percent each. SGS weakened by 0.8 percent and Swisscom surrendered 0.7 percent.



Swatch Group climbed 1 percent, while rival Richemont lost 0.4 percent.



Lafargeholcim was another notable gainer, with an increase of 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX