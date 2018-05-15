

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employees at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami reportedly threatened a black man for wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.



According to the Daily Wire, employees at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami, Florida, verbally attacked and made threatening gestures toward 22-year-old Eugenior Joseph who was dining with his girlfriend's family simply because he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.



According to the victim's account, a woman employee of the restaurant walked up to him and started pointing at his MAGA hat and signaled to other employees to come over.



'Her finger was literally on top of his head, we were all looking at her like 'what is happening?' one witness told The Daily Wire. 'She was pointing at him, calling her other coworkers, telling them to look at this guy wearing a Make America Great Again hat.'



The report says that at a point around a dozen or so employees approached the table and began making comments about the hat, with some saying they wanted to punch Joseph in the face.



Another witness told The Daily Wire that the group of employees looked like a lynch mob and they couldn't stand to see a black man wearing a hat that showed support for the president.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX