

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures plunged Tuesday along with U.S. stocks amid a significant rise in bond yields.



Analysts say a rate hike in June is now a certainty, hurting gold prices.



June gold dropped $27.90, or 2.1%, to settle at $1,290.30/oz., the lowest since December 2017.



Retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in April after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX