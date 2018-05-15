

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - North Korea has reportedly threatened to cancel an historic meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over U.S.-South Korean military drills.



Citing North Korean state media, South Korean news agency Yonhap said North Korea is also canceling high-level talks with South Korea planned for Wednesday.



North's Korean Central News Agency described the drills between the U.S. and South Korean air forces as a rehearsal for an invasion and a provocation amid warming ties, according to Yonhap.



In a post on Twitter last Thursday, Trump revealed the planned meeting with Kim would be held in Singapore on Tuesday, June 12th.



Trump predicted that the meeting with Kim would be a 'very big success' and said the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would be his 'proudest achievement.'



While Trump previously referred to Kim as a 'maniac' and a 'madman,' he described the North Korean leader as being 'very open' and 'honorable' in remarks last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX