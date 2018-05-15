

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. issued an apology to China after the apparel retailer came under fire for one of its T-shirt that is for sale in North America, which showed a wrong map of the country.



Gap came under heavy fire from Chinese netizens for selling t-shirts depicting a map of China, which omitted Taiwan, disputed islands in the South China Sea and parts of the semiautonomous regions of Tibet.



'Gap Inc. respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. We've learned a Gap brand T-shirt sold in some overseas markets mistakenly failed to reflect the correct map of China. We sincerely apologize for this unintentional error,' Gap said in a statement, according to China's Global Times newspaper.



'As a responsible company, Gap Inc. strictly follows Chinese laws and rules,' Gap added.



People's Daily,China tweeted 'American clothing retailer @Gapon Monday apologized for printing incomplete Chinese map on T-shirts for sales outside China, said the brand respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX