

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Lord & Taylor and Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Wednesday that the companies will begin to roll out the new Lord & Taylor flagship store on Walmart.com in the coming weeks.



The flagship will be part of Walmart.com's broader fashion destination. It will debut with more than 125 brands, including Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Miss Selfridge, La La Anthony, Lucky Brand, H Halston and Effy.



The Lord & Taylor flagship store features thousands of trend-right styles, including women's, men's, and kids' clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and jewelry. The company said these will be updated regularly. Orders over $35 will be eligible for free two-day shipping.



Walmart.com's new fashion experience will consist of two shops: Everyday Brands and Premium Brands. To distinguish Walmart.com's premium shop, a 'Premium Brands from Lord & Taylor' header will run across each premium brand page.



In addition to the categories offered by Lord & Taylor, Walmart.com will also feature watches, luggage and travel, seasonal shops and premium beauty. Customers can shop fashion on Walmart.com by visiting Walmart.com/fashion.



Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce, said, 'As part of the Walmart.com redesign, and our commitment to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion, we recently relaunched our new fashion shopping experience. The new experience is aligned with how customers shop the category, with editorial elements that inspire customers to browse and buy, and has already generated positive customer response. The next step is the launch of the Lord & Taylor flagship store, which introduces exciting new premium brands to our customers.'



