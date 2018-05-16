

16 May 2018



G4S PLC



AGM 2018 POLL RESULTS



G4S plc, the parent company of the G4S global security group, announces that, at its AGM held on 15 May 2018, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.



This included resolutions: to allow the payment of political donations; to amend the company's articles of association; to allow general meetings other than AGMs to be called on 14 days' notice; and a general authority to make market purchases for up to 10% of its own shares.



The board has no present intention of utilising the authority to buy back shares, which has been renewed in accordance with common business practice.



The results of the poll on the resolutions put before the AGM are:



+-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |Resolution |For |% |Against |% |Withheld* |Total votes | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |1.To adopt |1,246,619,196|99.99|14,297 |0.01|14,867,366|1,246,633,493| |the financial | | | | | | | |statements and | | | | | | | |reports of | | | | | | | |directors and | | | | | | | |auditor | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |2.To approve |1,227,594,682|97.36|33,302,949|2.64|603,228 |1,260,897,631| |the Directors' | | | | | | | |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Report | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |3.To confirm |1,261,421,603|99.99|1,018 |0.01|74,432 |1,261,422,621| |and declare | | | | | | | |the dividend | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |4.Election of |1,261,396,783|99.99|16,874 |0.01|85,996 |1,261,413,657| |John Ramsay | | | | | | | |as a director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |5.Re-election |1,261,355,173|99.99|19,778 |0.01|124,702 |1,261,374,951| |of Ashley | | | | | | | |Almanza | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |6.Re-election |1,209,946,320|96.52|43,662,653|3.48|7,890,680 |1,253,608,973| |of John Connolly | | | | | | | |as a director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |7.Re-election |1,258,987,506|99.81|2,426,392 |0.19|85,755 |1,261,413,898| |of John Daly as a| | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |8.Re-election |1,261,333,630|99.99|80,268 |0.01|85,333 |1,261,413,898| |of Winnie Kin | | | | | | | |Wah Fok as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |9. Re-election |1,254,304,257|99.45|6,955,940 |0.55|239,034 |1,261,260,197| |of Steve | | | | | | | |Mogford as | | | | | | | |a director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |10.Re-election |1,261,396,689|99.99|17,615 |0.01|85,349 |1,261,414,304| |of Paul Spence as| | | | | | | |a director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |11.Re-election |1,252,925,021|99.34|8,335,176 |0.66|239,456 |1,261,260,197| |of Barbara | | | | | | | |Thoralfsson as a| | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |12.Re-election of|1,251,604,531|99.22|9,809,367 |0.78|85,755 |1,261,413,898| |Tim Weller as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |13.To re-appoint |1,260,628,990|99.94|738,606 |0.06|133,263 |1,261,367,596| |Pricewaterhouse- | | | | | | | |Coopers LLP as | | | | | | | |auditor | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |14.To authorise |1,261,318,094|99.99|91,312 |0.01|90,247 |1,261,409,406| |the audit | | | | | | | |committee | | | | | | | |of the board to | | | | | | | |determine the | | | | | | | |auditor's | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |15. Authority to |1,253,986,328|99.82|2,254,943 |0.18|5,268,382 |1,256,241,271| |make political | | | | | | | |donations and | | | | | | | |incur political | | | | | | | |expenditure | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |16.To authorise |1,224,202,821|97.06|37,125,008|2.94|181,402 |1,261,327,829| |the directors to | | | | | | | |allot shares up | | | | | | | |to a specified | | | | | | | |amount | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |17.Special |1,261,246,029|99.99|75,997 |0.01|177,627 |1,261,322,026| |resolution to | | | | | | | |give authority to| | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | |disapply | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |18.Special |1,207,816,940|95.76|53,504,586|4.24|178,127 |1,261,321,526| |resolution to | | | | | | | |give additional | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | |disapply | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |19.Special |1,245,107,135|98.79|15,203,803|1.21|1,198,715 |1,260,310,938| |resolution to | | | | | | | |give limited | | | | | | | |authority for the| | | | | | | |purchase of its | | | | | | | |own shares by the| | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |20. Special |1,240,344,382|98.74|15,889,074|1.26|5,265,906 |1,256,233,456| |Resolution to | | | | | | | |approve | | | | | | | |amendments to the| | | | | | | |company's | | | | | | | |Articles of | | | | | | | |Association | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+ |21.Special |1,184,069,898|94.25|72,263,651|5.75|5,166,235 |1,256,333,549| |resolution to | | | | | | | |authorise the | | | | | | | |calling of | | | | | | | |general meetings | | | | | | | |(excluding Annual| | | | | | | |General Meetings)| | | | | | | |on 14 days' | | | | | | | |notice | | | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+----------+-------------+



Clare Spottiswoode retired from the board at the conclusion of the meeting and so there was no resolution relating to her re-election.



In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of resolutions 15 to 21 will be forwarded to the FCA for publication through its document viewing facility where they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The percentage of issued share capital which was voted was 81.3%**.



* Votes withheld are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against a resolution.



**Total voting rights of the shares in issue: 1,551,594,436. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.



Notes to Editors:



G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.



G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 570,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.



