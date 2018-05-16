

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK), a provider of Internet value added services in China, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB 23.29 billion or US$3.704 billion, an increase of 61% from last year.



Operating profit was RMB 30.69 billion or $4.88 billion, an increase of 59% from the prior year.



On a non-GAAP basis, Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB 18.31 billion or $2.91 billion, an increase of 29% from the prior year.



Total revenues were RMB 73.53 billion or US$11.69 billion, an increase of 48% over the first quarter of 2017.



