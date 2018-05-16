

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Artificial Intelligence company AnalytixInsight Inc (ALY.V, ATIXF) said it has entered into a distribution agreement with Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO), whereby Thomson Reuters will distribute financial research reports created by AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence or AI platform to customers on its financial desktop applications Eikon and Thomson One.



AnalytixInsight noted that the move will allow Thomson Reuters to offer unique AI-based financial research and increased content coverage of publicly traded issuers.



As part of the deal, Thomson Reuters will supply financial data to AnalytixInsight, and distribute content generated by AnalytixInsight's machine-learning platform, which will be distributed to clients and third-parties.



AnalytixInsight's machine-learning financial portal, CapitalCube.com, provides company analysis and on-demand fundamental research on over 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.



AnalytixInsight's subsidiary, Marketwall, has developed a mobile stock trading app that carries CapitalCube's content allowing users to analyze companies and trade stocks within the same app. Marketwall is a Samsung partner in Europe, and the Marketwall app is currently being integrated with Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX