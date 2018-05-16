

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - At its annual general meeting in Düsseldorf on Wednesday, Klöckner & Co. (KCO) said it sees seasonally higher sales in the second quarter and affirmed its outlook for the quarter's EBITDA in the range of 65 million euros to 75 million euros.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects sales increase due to higher average price levels and affirmed its outlook for EBITDA to be slightly above last year's 220 million euros. The company added that there is upside potential for EBITDA in case of further increasing steel prices.



The company has proposed to the AGM a dividend of 0.30 euros, representing an increase of 50 percent.



