

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, affirmed its growth and profitability targets for the fiscal year 2018 and until the financial year 2020. The company aims to continue to outperform the market in the future.



At its annual general meeting or AGM today, the Group said it remains confident that it will continue to achieve growth on a sustainable basis. The target remains to significantly exceed the market growth rate in 2018, which estimates indicate will lie between 3 percent and 4 percent.



Symrise said it aims to be highly profitable yet again in 2018 and to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 20 percent.



The company also affirmed its medium-term targets through to the end of the fiscal year 2020, including a compound annual growth rate or CAGR in the 5 percent to 7 percent range and an EBITDA margin between 19 percent and 22 percent.



