

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its board increased the company's quarterly dividend by 28 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program. The quarterly dividend will increase to $0.16 per share from $0.125 per share, beginning with the 167th consecutive quarterly dividend declared today to Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2018, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 27, 2018.



The Board also authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program upon the completion of the remaining $350 million under the May 2017 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX