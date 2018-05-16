

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole SA's (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA) shareholders approved all of the resolutions put to it by the Board of Directors.



A Crédit Agricole S.A. General Shareholders' Meeting was held on Wednesday, 16 May 2018 at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris in the presence of Chairman Dominique Lefebvre and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac.



Nearly 800 shareholders were in attendance. With quorum of 74,49%, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions put to it by the Board of Directors, including the one relating to the bonus dividend.



After approving the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, the General Shareholders' Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.63 per share and a bonus dividend of EUR 0.693 per share. This is the last bonus dividend to be paid by Crédit Agricole S.A., in view of the deletion of the statutory article on bonus dividends decided by the General Shareholders Meeting.



The dividend will be paid in cash only. The ex-dividend date will be 22 May 2018 and the dividend payable date will be 24 May 2018.



The General Shareholders' Meeting also appointed Philippe Boujut to the position of director, replacing Jean-Pierre Paviet, who had reached the age limit stated in the Articles of Association. The General Shareholders' Meeting renewed the following mandates for a three-year term: Monica Mondardini, Renée Talamona, Louis Tercinier, Pascale Berger and SAS Rue La Boétie.



