

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox (FOXA, FOX) announced that its Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch will serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the proposed new 'Fox,' which will be formed after shareholder and regulatory approval of the proposed transaction between 21CF and The Walt Disney Company.



The company also announced that Rupert Murdoch will serve as Co-Chairman of the new Fox, alongside Lachlan Murdoch; and that John Nallen, 21CF's Chief Financial Officer, will take a broader role as new Fox's Chief Operating Officer.



The new Fox will be home to such iconic branded properties as Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, Fox Television Stations Group, and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. Its broadcasting and cable sports brands will have coveted, long-term sports rights to the NFL, MLB, World Cup soccer and NASCAR.



'The new Fox will begin as the only media company solely focused on the domestic market; focused on what Americans love best - sports, news and entertainment, built and delivered for a US audience,' said Rupert Murdoch.



Lachlan Murdoch has served as Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox since 2015. In this role, he works directly with the Company's senior management and Board of Directors in developing global strategies and setting the overall corporate vision.



