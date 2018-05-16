

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two Republican candidates that President Donald Trump supported in their U.S. Senate primaries have won.



Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania and Deb Fischer in Nebraska comfortably won their first hurdle for the Senate.



Rep Barletta and State Rep. Jim Christiana were in contention to get GOP ticket to challenge two-term Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Pennsylvania.



Fischer won the Republican nomination to fight Democratic Party's Jane Raybould defeating four candidates from his party.



Fischer, who is seeking re-election in Nebraska, is considered as the strong favorite.



Trump commended both the winners on Twitter Wednesday morning.



'Congratulations to Deb Fischer. The people of Nebraska have seen what a great job she is doing - and it showed up at the ballot box,' he tweeted.



Trump had more words to congratulate Lou Barletta, whom he described as his friend and a special guy, who will 'very much help Make America Great Again.' 'He will be a great Senator and will represent his people well - like they haven't been represented in many years,' he added.



