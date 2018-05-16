

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Inc. (AMZN) has announced additional benefits for its Prime customers who shop at Whole Foods.



Starting Wednesday, Prime members get an additional 10 percent off sale items, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items.



These savings are currently available in all stores across Florida and will expand to all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide starting this summer.



'We're thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience,' said John Mackey, Co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. 'By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.'



This is the latest benefit for Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market. Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in 10 cities, with more to come in 2018. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX