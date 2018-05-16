

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday released thousands of pages of documents related to the panel's inquiry into a meeting between senior members of President Donald Trump's campaign and Russians.



Grassley noted in a statement that the committee has been working to get to the bottom of what actually happened since the June 2016 meeting was revealed.



'Americans rightly have many questions about this meeting, and today, we are releasing the transcripts and exhibits from interviews we've conducted to allow the public to know what we know,' Grassley said.



'These materials, taken in their entirety, provide the most complete public picture of the events surrounding the meeting to date,' he added. 'Americans can now review this unfiltered information and arrive at their own conclusions.'



The materials purportedly do not contain any groundbreaking new information but do provide additional details about the controversial meeting.



Meanwhile, Democrats on the committee argued that the full story about the meeting is still unknown, as the transcripts are of interviews with just five of the eight participants.



Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., noted that the interviews did reveal that top Trump campaign officials were frustrated and angry that the meeting did not produce enough damaging information on Hillary Clinton.



Feinstein said committee Democrats have sought to conduct a robust and independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but claimed there are more questions than answers given the lack of cooperation by many of the individuals involved.



'The investigation has yet to be completed and dozens of witnesses' testimony as well as critical documents have yet to be obtained,' Feinstein said.



She added, 'In addition, without the cooperation of Republicans and the ability to subpoena witnesses, much of the truth remains hidden.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX