

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A financial disclosure form released on Wednesday confirms President Donald Trump fully reimbursed his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen for expenses incurred during the presidential campaign in 2016.



The financial disclosure report released by the Office of Government Ethics revealed Trump repaid Cohen more than $100,000.



Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said earlier this month that the president reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.



'In 2016, expenses were incurred by one of Donald J. Trump's attorneys, Michael Cohen,' read a footnote on the president's disclosure report.



'Mr. Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017,' the report added. 'The category of value would be $100,001-$250,000.'



In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, OGE Acting Director David Apol indicated that the payment made by Cohen should have been reported as a liability in Trump's financial disclosure report for 2016.



Apol said he was providing Rosenstein with both reports because he may find the disclosure relevant to any inquiry he may be pursuing regarding Trump's prior report.



In a post on Twitter, former OGE Director Walter Shaub said Apol's letter to Rosenstein is 'tantamount to a criminal referral.'



'OGE has effectively reported the president to DOJ for potentially committing a crime,' Shaub tweeted. 'Dave Apol comes through in the end!!'



The confirmation of the reimbursement comes amid lingering questions about whether Cohen's payment to Daniels represented an illegal contribution to Trump's presidential campaign.



