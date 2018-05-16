

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.69 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.52 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $12.46 billion from $11.94 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.20 Mln. vs. $3.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $12.46 Bln vs. $11.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX