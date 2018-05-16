

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $90.85 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $99.28 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.2% to $450.27 million from $571.56 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90.85 Mln. vs. $99.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $450.27 Mln vs. $571.56 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $345 - $395 Mln



