

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French utility Suez Environnement Co SA (SZEVF.PK, SZEVY.PK) reported that its EBIT for the first quarter rose 2.8 percent to 289 million euros from 281 million euros in the year-ago period. EBIT rose 10.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



EBITDA for the quarter increased 3.4 percent to 635 million euros from 614 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 9.1 percent to 4.06 billion euros from 3.72 billion euros in the same period last year, with organic growth of 1.7 percent. Revenue increased 13.8 percent at constant exchange rates.



Suez noted that momentum in the International division improved with 3.0 percent growth at constant exchange rates. Recycling and Recovery Europe reported revenue growth of 1.3 percent at constant exchange rates.



Commenting on the first-quarter 2018 results, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Louis Chaussade said, 'Growth has accelerated at SUEZ in both revenue and profitability. First-quarter financial results are therefore fully in line with our annual targets, which we now reiterate.'



Looking ahead, Suez reiterated its outlook for 2018. The company continues to project revenue growth at constant exchange rates of about 9 percent, and growth in EBIT of about 10 percent at constant exchange rates before recognition of the impact of purchase price allocation for the acquisition of GE Water.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX