

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to the Group for the first-quarter 2018 was 12 million euros, compared to a loss of 41 million euros in the prior year.



As each year, the Group's first-quarter operating performance was not indicative of full-year performance, mainly due to the highly seasonal nature of Colas' business and the application of IFRIC 21. Adverse weather in Europe had a strong impact in first-quarter 2018, especially at Colas.



Consequently, the Group reported a current operating loss was 111 million euros in first-quarter 2018 compared to a loss of 75 million euros in first-quarter 2017. The operating loss was 56 million euros compared to an operating loss of 92 million euros in first-quarter 2017.



Looking forward, the Group said it expects to continue to gradually improve profitability in 2018.



Benefiting from an upbeat environment in France and international markets, the construction businesses will continue to be selective and focus on profitability rather than volumes. The current operating profit and current operating margin of the construction businesses are expected to improve versus 2017.



