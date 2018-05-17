

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported a first-quarter loss from continuing operations of $220 million compared to a loss of $124 million, prior year. EBITDA increased year-over-year to $669 million from $638 million. Underlying loss was $239 million compared to a loss of $139 million.



First-quarter revenue increased by 30% to $9.3 billion from $7.1 billion, 10% excluding the effect from Hamburg Süd.



The company reiterated its expectations for 2018 of an underlying profit above 2017 and EBITDA in the range of $4.0-$5.0 billion.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, said: 'In the first quarter of 2018, we reported a 30% revenue growth and the integration of the business is well underway with a successful start to the Hamburg Süd integration and the closing of Maersk Oil transaction in March with an accounting gain of USD 2.6bn. At the same time, on the short-term performance, our result especially in the ocean related part of the business was unsatisfactory. In response to the current challenging market conditions we are implementing a number of short-term initiatives to improve profitability and we reiterate our guidance for 2018.'



