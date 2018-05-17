

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid PLC (NG.L, NGG) reported profit before tax of 2.71 billion pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018, up 24 percent from 2.18 billion pounds last year.



The latest period's results include a tax credit of 884 million pounds. This reflects a 1.510 billion tax credit relating to the reduction in the U.S. federal corporation tax rate



However, profit to equity shareholders of the parent fell to 3.55 billion pounds from 7.80 billion pounds in the previous year, when the results included a gain on disposal of UK Gas Distribution.Earnings per share for the year declined to 102.6 pence from 207.1 pence last year.



Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 2.71 billion pounds from 2.18 billion pounds pounds last year.



Headline profit before tax for the year was 2.65 billion pounds, compared to 2.81 billion pounds in the prior year. Headline earnings per share were 59.5 pence, compared to 56.9 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the year rose to 15.25 billion pounds from 15.04 billion pounds in the prior year.



The Board of National Grid has recommended an increase in the final dividend to 30.44 pence per ordinary share. If approved, this will bring the full year dividend to 45.93 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 3.75 percent over the prior fiscal year.



Looking ahead, National Grid expects growth at the top end of the 5 to 7 percent range for the medium term, and at least 7 percent in the near term, which the company plans to deliver with continued capital discipline and improved efficiency across the Group.



