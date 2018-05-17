

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased 23% to 50.6 million pounds from 41.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 10.0 pence compared to 8.1 pence. Adjusted earnings rose by 20% to 40.9 million pounds from 34.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.9 pence compared to 6.6 pence, prior year.



First-half Group revenue increased to 135.3 million pounds from 117.2 million pounds, a year ago. Net rental income increased 9% to 21.8 million pounds from 20.0 million pounds.



The Group's interim dividend has increased by 9% to 1.74 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX