

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The yen fell to 110.40 against the franc and 130.57 against the euro, from its early highs of 110.12 and 130.23, respectively.



The yen declined to near a 4-month low of 110.55 against the greenback and more than a 2-week low of 149.71 against the pound, off its previous highs of 110.08 and 148.77, respectively.



The yen weakened to a 3-month low of 86.52 against the loonie and a 4-week low of 83.26 against the aussie, reversing from its early highs of 86.18 and 82.83, respectively.



If the yen falls further, it may find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 154.00 against the pound, 132.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the loonie and 86.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX