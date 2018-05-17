

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) announced that Matthew Price is to step down as CFO and as a Director of the Group on 31 October 2018. The Group said a formal process to appoint Matthew's successor has commenced.



Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Chairman, said 'Matthew has made a significant contribution to Moneysupermarket's success over the last four years. During that time Moneysupermarket's share price has grown from 188 pence to 318 pence and has returned over 230 million pounds to shareholders in ordinary and special distributions. The financial management and control he instituted have been a vital factor in setting the company up for success in the next phase of its development.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX