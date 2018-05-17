

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) reported profit before tax of 212 million pounds for the full year ended 25 March 2018, down from 335 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 25.9 pence, compared to 27.5 pence in the prior year.



However, adjusted profit before tax increased to 565 million pounds from 559 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 45.5 pence, compared to 44.1 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the year rose to 10.18 billion pounds from 9.78 billion pounds a year ago. Revenue rose 2 percent on an underlying basis, driven by UKPIL and GLS Parcels growth.



The Board of Royal Mail plc has recommended a final dividend of 16.3 pence per ordinary share, giving a total dividend of 24.0 pence per share for 2017-18, up four percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX