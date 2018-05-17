

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc.(EXPN.L), the global information services company, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2018 declined to US$994 million from US$1.071 billion in the previous year.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The investments we have made will continue to power our performance. We begin the year with momentum in the business, and we expect another year of strong performance, with EBIT growth at or above revenue growth and further strong progress in Benchmark earnings per share.'



Profit for the financial year was US$815 million, down from US$865 million last year. Basic earnings per share was 88.9 US cents compared to 92.1 US cents in the prior year. Earnings in the prior year benefited from a gain of US$67 million in non-cash financing fair value remeasurements within net finance costs. This year there was a small charge of US$4 million.



Benchmark earnings per share was 97.8 US cents, an increase of 11% at actual exchange rates 10% constant exchange rates.



Revenue for the year ended 31 March 2018 rose to US$4.662 billion from last year's US$4.335 billion, reflecting an improved underlying performance of ongoing activities offset by the impact of exited businesses.



The company announced a second interim dividend of 31.25 US cents per share, up 10% on the prior year to bring the total for FY18 to 44.75 US cents per share, up 8% on the prior year. This dividend will be paid on 20 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 22 June 2018.



Experian said it will update on first quarter trading for fiscal year 2019 on 13 July 2018.



