

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc (III.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2018 declined to 1.43 billion pounds from 1.61 billion pounds last year. Earnings per share declined to 151.0 pence from 168.4 pence in the prior year.



Gross investment return decreased to 1.55 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds in the prior year.



Total return for the year was 1.425 billion pounds or 24% on opening shareholders' funds. The NAV per share at 31 March 2018 was 724 pence, compared to 604 pence at 31 March 2017.



The company's board has recommended a dividend of 22.0 pence. This is made up of the balance of the base dividend of 8.0 pence per share, after the 8.0 pence paid in January 2018, and an additional dividend of 14.0 pence.



Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid to shareholders in July 2018 and makes a total dividend for the year of 30.0 pence, compared to 26.5 pence last year.



