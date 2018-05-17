

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) reported pretax profit of 637.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 637.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 49.8 pence compared to 48.8 pence. Adjusted earnings per share was 51.7 pence compared to 46.4 pence.



Fiscal year net interest income increased to 760.40 million pounds from 679.89 million pounds, a year ago. Total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 6.9% to 2.44 billion pounds.



The board proposed a final dividend of 13.5 pence per ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 24.0 pence.



