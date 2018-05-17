sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,42 Euro		-0,05
-0,77 %
WKN: A0KEQC ISIN: ZAE000081949 Ticker-Symbol: IYYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INVESTEC LIMITED6,42-0,77 %
INVESTEC PLC6,412-1,02 %