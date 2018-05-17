

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The volume of retails sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 7.4 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 8.3 percent rise in February.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 9.0 percent yearly in March and non-food sales, except automotive fuel rose by 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.



