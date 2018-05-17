

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 pre-tax profit dropped 7 percent to $994 million from last year's $1.07 billion.



Basic earnings per share dropped 3 percent to 92.1 US cents from 88.9 US cents last year.



Profit after tax from continuing operations increased 4 percent to $845 million from $812 million a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations grew 6 percent to 86.5 US cents.



Benchmark profit before tax was $1.21 billion, compared to $1.12 billion last year. Benchmark earnings per share were 88.4 US cents, compared to 97.8 US cents last year.



Total revenue increased 8 percent to $4.66 billion from last year's $4.34 billion. Revenue grew 7 percent at constant exchange rates.



Benchmark EBIT margin was 27.7%, up 10 basis points from last year at actual rates, while in line with prior year at constant rates.



In the fourth quarter, total revenue growth was 12% and organic revenue growth was 8%. The company noted that North America Consumer Services returned to growth in the fourth quarter and UK trends continued to improve.



Further, the company announced a second interim dividend of 31.25 US cents per share, up 10% on the prior year to bring the total for FY18 to 44.75 US cents per share, up 8% on the prior year. This dividend will be paid on 20 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 22 June 2018.



In London, Experian shares were trading at 1,754 pence, up 2.63%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX