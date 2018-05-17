

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in March from a year ago, as exports fell and imports remained flat, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.5 billion in Mach from EUR 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, the surplus increased from EUR 3.1 billion in February.



Exports fell 1.8 percent year-over-year in March, while imports showed no variations.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports climbed by 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively in March.



The trade balance with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 698 million versus EUR 1.1 billion a year earlier. Similarly, the non-EU trade surplus shrank to EUR 3.8 billion from EUR 4.2 billion.



