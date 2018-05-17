sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,065 Euro		-0,44
-3,03 %
WKN: 729700 ISIN: DE0007297004 Ticker-Symbol: SZU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,146
14,184
12:02
14,135
14,20
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUEDZUCKER AG14,065-3,03 %