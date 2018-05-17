

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output fell for the third straight month in March, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Construction output dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 0.7 percent decrease in February, which was revised from a 0.5 percent fall reported earlier.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output improved to 0.8 percent in March from 0.2 percent in February, revised down from 0.4 percent.



Output of civil engineering contracted 4.2 percent. At the same time, building output gained 2.4 percent.



In the EU28, construction output declined 0.9 percent on month and decreased 1.3 percent annually in March.



