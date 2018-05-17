

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (MW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) announced, by the end of 2019, the company will have a total of half a million electric models and plug-in hybrids on the roads. The company also targets: at least 140,000 electrified vehicles in 2018; and 25 electrified models by 2025 - 12 of them pure electric.



For 2017, the company proposed its highest dividend ever: 4.00 euros per share of common stock and 4.02 euros per share of preferred stock. The company noted that its employees in Germany will also benefit through its profit-sharing programme.



