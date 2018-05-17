

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.13 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $3.04 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $122.69 billion from $117.54 billion last year.



Wal-Mart Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $122.69 Bln vs. $117.54 Bln last year.



