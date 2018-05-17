

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of Lyrica or pregabalin Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients aged one month to less than four years.



According to Pfizer, results showed that adjunctive treatment with Lyrica 14 mg/kg/day resulted in a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency versus placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint. Treatment with Lyrica at the lower dose of 7 mg/kg/day did not result in a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency versus placebo.



The study was a post-marketing requirement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA. Lyrica is not approved as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.



This Phase 3 study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, parallel group, multi-center study that included 14 days of double-blind adjunctive treatment. In this study, 175 pediatric patients with partial onset seizures who were not adequately controlled with one to three concomitant antiepileptic drugs were enrolled from 52 centers in 22 countries.



Patients were randomized to placebo, or one of two fixed doses of Lyrica divided three times daily: Lyrica 14 mg/kg/day or Lyrica 7 mg/kg/day in a 2:1:2 ratio.



'The Phase 3 top-line results reinforce the efficacy and safety profile of LYRICA for pediatric epilepsy patients. These findings add to the data available for LYRICA in the pediatric patient population for a complex and difficult-to-treat condition,' said James Rusnak, Chief Development Officer of Internal Medicine, Pfizer.



