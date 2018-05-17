

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) said it expects continued strong growth. At the Annual General Meeting in Frankfurt today, Chief Executive Officer Rice Powell explained the company's growth strategy for the coming years.



'We will continue to expand our business with services and products for dialysis, and will continue to grow,' Powell said in his speech to the shareholders. 'The basis for this is our international network of dialysis centers, our comprehensive knowledge in dialysis, and focusing our Care Coordination portfolio. We are well positioned to respond to the current and future changes in health care systems: In fact, we can actively shape these systems! This helps our patients, because we can provide them with comprehensive care. And in turn, helping our patients is the key to our business success.'



A large shareholder majority of 88.27 percent approved a 10 percent increase in the dividend, from €0.96 to €1.06, the company's 21st consecutive dividend increase. Shareholder majorities of 99.23 and 95.46 percent, respectively, approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in 2017.



At the Annual General Meeting, 80.46 percent of the subscribed capital was represented.



Gerd Krick, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, announced that he will resign from the Supervisory Board, effective at the meeting's end. He will maintain his position on the Supervisory Board of the General Partner, Fresenius Medical Care Management AG.



The Supervisory Board has appointed Dieter Schenk, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as the new Chairman. A new member of the Supervisory Board will be appointed in due course and proposed for election at the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on May 16, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX