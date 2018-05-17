

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced it will present data from across its oncology portfolio at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); and the 23rd Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association. The data to be presented include: results from the Kisqali MONALEESA clinical trial program, the largest industry- sponsored Phase III registration program researching a CDK4/6 inhibitor in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer; long-term analyses of Tasigna Treatment-free Remission studies in Ph+ CML-CP; and new 12-month updates from JULIET trial of Kymriah in relapsed/refractory DLBCL.



Sandoz, a Novartis division, will present data for the company's filgrastim biosimilar.



