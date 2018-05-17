

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE's (SAP) chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott said that the company is now at 63% predictable revenue, on track to target of 70+% by 2020.



At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, McDermott said,' We run a 'green cloud,' with data centers 100% powered by wind or solar energy. Overall, we are on track to fulfill our pledge of being carbon neutral by 2025.'



From a diversity perspective, the company met its goal of 25% women in leadership positions, and now have a new goal of 30% by 2022.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose to raise the dividend for 2017 by 12%, to 1.40 euros per share.



