

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan group of Congressmen have urged US Trade Representative to exempt $3 billion worth of medical devices from China from the list of Chinese products which faces additional import tariffs.



Forty lawmakers from both parties sent a letter to Ambassador Robert Lighthizer voicing concerns about how the additional tariffs proposed by the Trump Administration will harm America's thriving medical device industry.



The lawmakers noted that with its growing economy and middle class, rapidly aging population, and increased demand for medical technology, China will continue to be an attractive market for U.S. manufacturers. They expressed concern that 'inclusion of medical devices on any final Section 301 tariff list could lead to retaliation that would jeopardize these opportunities'.



The Congressmen want all medical technology products be removed from the Section 301 tariff list.



'Not doing so would not only hurt U.S. manufacturing as the majority of imports from China are inputs to manufacture finished medical technology products right here in America, but also impacts their ability to compete globally, and potentially increase healthcare costs, which would limit patient access to life-saving technology'.



The lawmakers also pointed to the possible retaliation from the Chinese Government through tariffs on U.S. medical technology products, or through non-tariff barriers such as new regulatory and payment hurdles that could delay or prevent timely market access. They warned that these actions would only benefit China's domestic manufacturers at the expense of U.S. manufacturers.



The government is conducting a public comment process to understand the implications of any tariffs and make adjustments to the preliminary list before any tariffs are imposed.



Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic Rep Scott Peters this week are leading the bipartisan effort to address USTR of their concerns.



The U.S. Trade Representative last month imposed 25 percent tariff on 1300 products imported from China.



China hit back by saying that it plans to impose the same tariff on 106 U.S. products worth $50 billion, including aircraft, cars, and soybeans.



