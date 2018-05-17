

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Twitter on Thursday that his administration has had the most successful first seventeen months in U.S. history.



Trump argued that his administration has been successful despite the ongoing investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



'Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far!' Trump tweeted. 'Sorry to the Fake News Media and 'Haters,' but that's the way it is!'



While Trump has not had many major legislative victories aside from the passage of the Republican tax cut bill, he has been able to use the power of the presidency to follow through on many of his other campaign promises.



Trump has used the power of the executive office to slash numerous Obama-era regulations and withdraw from both the nuclear deal with Iran and the Paris agreement on climate change.



The president would also likely highlight the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch as well as his efforts to bring North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear weapons program.



In a separate tweet earlier in the day, Trump marked the one-year anniversary of the beginning of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the election.



'Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!'



A number of Republicans have suggested Mueller's investigation has gone on long enough, even though the probe has resulted in the indictment of nearly 20 individuals, including Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



