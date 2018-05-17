

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment banker Goldman Sachs says luxury electric car maker Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in fresh capital by 2020 to keep running its operations.



The amount is needed from external capital raises and debt refinancing to fund its current operations and finance new product spend and capacity additions, Goldman analysts led by David Tamberrino said on Thursday.



'We believe this level of capital transactions may be funded through multiple avenues, including new bond issuance (secured and/or unsecured), convertible notes, and equity,' analyst David Tamberrino says.



'We see several options available to the company to refinance maturing debt and raise incremental funds, which should allow Tesla to fund its growth targets.'



Goldman maintained its sell rating on Tesla stock. Tamberrino believes the stock price will fall to $195 over the next six months, a 31 percent decline.



