PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi's revenues for the quarter were 3.11 billion euros, up 16 percent from 2.68 billion euros last year.



The revenue growth primarily reflects the consolidation of Havas, which contributed 482 million euros to the total revenues.



Universal Music Group revenues dropped to 1.22 billion euros from 1.28 billion euros last year, while Canal+ Group revenues rose 2.1 percent to 1.30 billion euros from 1.27 billion euros last year.



