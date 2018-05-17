

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $4.57 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $0.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $4.57 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.33 - $4.53 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX