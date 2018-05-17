

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $87 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $63 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $3.56 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $87 Mln. vs. $63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $15.2 - $15.4 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX